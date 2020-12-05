CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Pfizer vaccine gets emergency authorization | Upcoming measures for Md. counties, Va. | Md. official says more stimulus needed | Latest test results
Home » NFL News » Lions cut Hall and…

Lions cut Hall and downgrade Swift to doubtful to play Bears

The Associated Press

December 5, 2020, 5:26 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

ALLEN PARK, Mich. (AP) — The Detroit Lions released receiver Marvin Hall and tight end Isaac Nauta on Saturday.

The Lions also downgraded running back D’Andre Swift to doubtful for their game Sunday at Chicago due to an illness.

Detroit (4-7) will face the Bears (5-6) led by interim coach Darrell Bevell. The Lions fired coach Matt Patricia and general manager Bob Quinn last week.

The Lions activated cornerback Darryl Roberts from the injured list to bolster their banged-up secondary against Chicago. They also signed defensive tackle Frank Herron off the practice squad and elevated safety Bobby Price from the practice squad.

Hall, who also played for the Atlanta Falcons, had 17 catches for 290 yards and two touchdowns this season and averaged 23 yards on 24 receptions over two seasons with the Lions.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

NFL News | Sports

VA warns of 'long process' to distribute COVID-19 vaccine to employees and veterans

Senate sends Trump defense bill he has vowed to veto

TSA’s move to modern financial system a sign of long-awaited progress for DHS

Trump gives most federal employees day off on Christmas Eve

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up