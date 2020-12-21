CORONAVIRUS NEWS: US sets daily death record for 2nd day in a row | Va. reports no serious adverse effects as vaccinations continue | Latest coronavirus test results in DC region
Jalen Hurts earns another start after impressive showing

The Associated Press

December 21, 2020, 1:00 PM

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Jalen Hurts has earned another start following an impressive performance in Philadelphia’s 33-26 loss at Arizona.

Coach Doug Pederson said Monday that Hurts will be behind center for the third straight game when the Eagles (4-9-1) visit Dallas (5-9) on Sunday. Hurts replaced Carson Wentz in the second half of a loss at Green Bay on Dec. 6.

Hurts threw for 338 yards and three touchdowns and ran for 63 and a score against the Cardinals, helping the Eagles rally from a 16-0 deficit to tie it 26-26 late in the third quarter.

Hurts also took a safety for intentional grounding in the end zone in the first quarter and was sacked six times, including consecutive plays after the Eagles had a first down at the Arizona 11 with three minutes remaining.

Hurts has completed 55.1% of his passes for 647 yards, five TDs and one interception. He has 251 yards rushing and one score.

The Eagles are last in the NFC East, but still have a chance to win the division. They have to win the final two games against the Cowboys and Washington (6-8) and need Washington to lose to Carolina this week and the Giants (5-9) to lose one of their last two games.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Related Categories:

NFL News | Sports

