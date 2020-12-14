HOLIDAY NEWS: Celebrate safer amid pandemic | Christmas weather in DC region | Post offices see rush of shippers | Christmas displays in Northern Va.
Hurts to start again for Eagles next Sunday at Arizona

The Associated Press

December 14, 2020, 2:48 PM

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Jalen Hurts will start at quarterback again for the Philadelphia Eagles when they play at Arizona next Sunday.

Eagles coach Doug Pederson said Monday that Hurts, who replaced Carson Wentz and led Philadelphia (4-8-1) to an upset over New Orleans the previous day, will go against the Cardinals.

“Yeah, after going through the film and really looking back even into last week and the preparation and everything, I’m going to continue with Jalen this week as the starter, Pederson said.

The rookie ran for 106 yards and threw for 167 and one touchdown as Philadelphia defeated the Saints 24-21, snapping New Orleans’ nine-game winning streak and ending Philly’s four-game slide.

“I was thinking of a lot of things, quite honestly,” Pederson said of his decision to stick with Hurts. “I was thinking about Carson, but I was thinking about the rest of the team and how the rest of the team played in the game. Jalen did, after looking at the film again today, Jalen played well. He was a big part of the success we had on offense and obviously helping us win that football game.”

