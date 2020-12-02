CORONAVIRUS NEWS: CDC advises 'universal face mask use' | Tips to avoid pandemic burnout | Northern Va. not spared from state surge | Latest test results
Gosper leaving World Rugby to take up role at NFL Europe

The Associated Press

December 2, 2020, 10:51 AM

LONDON (AP) — The chief executive of rugby’s world governing body is leaving his role to take up a senior position at the NFL, where he will drive the next stage of its growth in Europe.

Brett Gosper will begin his new role as Head of Europe and U.K. some time next year, the NFL said Wednesday.

The league said Gosper will have “overarching responsibility for the successful execution of NFL business strategy across the U.K. and Europe, including fan growth, live games and commercial success.”

A former Australia under-21 international rugby player, Gosper has been CEO of World Rugby since 2012, overseeing World Cups in 2015 and ’19.

“I am incredibly excited to be joining the very impressive and ambitious team at the NFL,” Gosper said, “and helping the most valuable and watched sports league in the U.S. win even more hearts in Europe and the U.K.”

The NFL has been staging regular-season matches in London since 2007.

