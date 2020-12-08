CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC doctor among first to get vaccinated | Va. to send DC extra vaccine doses | Latest test results
Home » NFL News » Giants sign Joe Webb,…

Giants sign Joe Webb, Niko Lalos, waive Trent Harris

The Associated Press

December 8, 2020, 7:13 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — The New York Giants have signed the versatile free agent Joe Webb and promoted defensive end Niko Lalos from their practice squad to their active roster.

The Giants also announced on Tuesday they waived linebacker Trent Harris and terminated the practice squad contract of tight end Nakia Griffin-Stewart.

Webb is listed as a quarterback, but has also caught passes, run the ball and returned kickoffs. The 34-year-old has played in 102 regular-season games with Minnesota, Carolina, Buffalo and Houston. His most recent action was at the end of the 2018 season with the Texans.

Lalos, a rookie free agent from Dartmouth, played in the past two games as a standard elevation from the practice squad. He intercepted a pass in the first game against Cincinnati and recovered a fumble this past weekend against Seattle.

Harris joined the Giants’ practice squad on Oct. 14 and was signed to the active roster three days later. He played in four games with two starts and had five tackles and a half-sack. Harris was inactive for the past two games.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

NFL News | Sports

Lack of transition support from OPM raises concerns the agency has become politicized

Trump gives most federal employees day off on Christmas Eve

Pandemic board gets first permanent chair after Trump’s watchdog shakeup

At nearly a year old the Space Force joins the Intelligence Community

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up