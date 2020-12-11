CORONAVIRUS NEWS: FDA approves Moderna vaccine | Md. restaurant group fights indoor dining bans | Capitol Hill updates | Latest test results
Falcons WR Julio Jones (hamstring) out vs LA Chargers

The Associated Press

December 11, 2020, 1:45 PM

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) — Atlanta Falcons receiver Julio Jones will miss his fourth game of the season because of a lingering hamstring injury.

The team ruled out Jones for Sunday’s game in Los Angeles against the Chargers after he was held out of practice all week.

Two other starters — safety Riccardo Allen (concussion) and offensive guard James Carpenter (groin) — also will sit.

After missing a Week 12 victory over the Raiders because of his hamstring issue, Jones returned to the field for last week’s loss to the New Orleans Saints. He made six receptions for 94 yards.

The hamstring injury also forced Jones to sit out against the Chicago Bears in Week 3 and the Carolina Panthers in Week 5. The Falcons (4-8) lost both games.

Even if Jones is able to play the remainder of the regular contest, this will be his second-fewest games of his 10-year career. He played five games in 2013 before going down with a season-ending foot injury.

Jones ranks second on the Falcons this season behind Calvin Ridley with 51 receptions for 771 yards and three touchdowns.

Running back Todd Gurley, who has been slowed by a chronic knee problem, was cleared to play against the Chargers. The only other player on the injury report was starting right tackle Kaleb McGary, listed as questionable due to a personal matter,

The Falcons also announced that assistant offensive line coach Bob Kronenberg will not travel with the team. No reason was given, but it may be related to COVID-19 protocols.

Diversity coaching fellow Nick Jones will handle Kronenberg’s duties on Sunday.

