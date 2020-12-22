HOLIDAY NEWS: Celebrate safer amid pandemic | Christmas weather in DC region | Post offices see rush of shippers | Christmas displays in Northern Va.
Falcons release 2019 fifth-round draft pick Jordan Miller

The Associated Press

December 22, 2020, 12:09 PM

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) — The Atlanta Falcons have waived cornerback Jordan Miller, a fifth-round draft pick in 2019.

Miller had been on the reserve/injured list with an oblique injury. He missed the season’s first three games on the suspended list as he completed his punishment for violating the league’s performance-enhancing substance policy late last season.

Miller had five tackles and one fumble recovery in 11 games in his two seasons, including one tackle against Green Bay in his only game this season.

