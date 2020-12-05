CORONAVIRUS NEWS: CDC advises 'universal face mask use' | How DC, Md., Va. will handle initial vaccine doses | Md. and quarantine-breakers | Latest test results
Dolphins RB Myles Gaskin activated off IR for Bengals game

The Associated Press

December 5, 2020, 4:16 PM

MIAMI (AP) — Miami Dolphins running back Myles Gaskin was activated off injured reserve Saturday after missing four games because of a knee injury.

The Dolphins also elevated safety Nate Holley as a COVID-19 replacement for Sunday’s game against Cincinnati.

Gaskin, a seventh-round pick in 2019 out of Washington, leads Miami with 387 yards rushing in 100 carries, and he has 30 receptions for 198 yards. His return improves depth at a position hard hit by injuries.

