CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Upcoming Va. restrictions | Prince George's Co. new restrictions | Loudoun Co. Public Schools to go all-virtual | Latest test results
Home » NFL News » Dolphins QB Tagovailoa questionable…

Dolphins QB Tagovailoa questionable for Bengals game

The Associated Press

December 4, 2020, 4:06 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

MIAMI (AP) — Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is questionable for Sunday’s game against Cincinnati because of a thumb injury that forced him to miss last week’s victory over the New York Jets.

Tagovailoa has been limited in practice since hurting the thumb on his throwing hand during a workout Nov. 25. Ryan Fitzpatrick replaced Tagovailoa last week and threw two touchdown passes.

Running back Matt Breida was placed on the reserve-COVID 19 list Friday, causing further uncertainty at a position hard hit by injuries.

Running backs Salvon Ahmed (shoulder) and DeAndre Washington (hamstring) are doubtful, and running back-receiver Malcolm Perry (chest) is questionable. Myles Gaskin, Miami’s leading rusher this season, might be activated after a knee injury forced him to miss the past four games.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

NFL News | Sports

Lawmakers seem to agree the Presidential Transition Act could use some work

Biden taps Rice as domestic policy adviser, McDonough for VA

Watchdog faults VA chief over handling of sex assault report

VA warns of 'long process' to distribute COVID-19 vaccine to employees and veterans

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up