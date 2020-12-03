Dolphins bid for 7th win in 8 games when they face Bengals

CINCINNATI BENGALS (2-8-1) at MIAMI (7-4) Sunday, 1 p.m. EST, CBS OPENING LINE – Dolphins by 11 RECORD VS. SPREAD…

CINCINNATI BENGALS (2-8-1) at MIAMI (7-4)

Sunday, 1 p.m. EST, CBS

OPENING LINE – Dolphins by 11

RECORD VS. SPREAD – Bengals 7-4; Dolphins 8-3

SERIES RECORD – Dolphins lead 17-7

LAST MEETING – Dolphins beat Bengals 38-35, OT, on Dec. 22, 2019

LAST WEEK – Bengals lost to Giants 19-17; Dolphins won at Jets 20-3

AP PRO32 RANKING – Bengals No. 30, Dolphins No. 12

BENGALS OFFENSE – OVERALL (24), RUSH (29), PASS (18).

BENGALS DEFENSE – OVERALL (25), RUSH (30), PASS (21).

DOLPHINS OFFENSE – OVERALL (30), RUSH (30), PASS (25).

DOLPHINS DEFENSE – OVERALL (19), RUSH (26), PASS (17).

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES — Miami has been the second-toughest opponent for the Bengals, based on series winning percentage, leading 17-7 (.708). The toughest team for the Bengals has been San Francisco (12-4 all-time for .750). … But the Bengals have won two of the last three against the Dolphins. … Miami beat the Bengals last year with an overtime field goal, and in 2013 with a walk-off sack-safety by Cameron Wake. … In last year’s game, Cincinnati’s Randy Bullock kicked a 57-yard field goal, the longest in team history. … Bengals WR Tyler Boyd has 14 receptions for 182 yards in three games against the Dolphins. … Bengals coach Zac Taylor was on the Dolphins’ coaching staff from 2012-15, as assistant quarterbacks coach (2012), quarterbacks coach (2013-15), and was interim offensive coordinator for Miami’s final five games of 2015. … In the loss to the Giants, Cincinnati’s Brandon Wilson returned a first-quarter kickoff 103 yards for a touchdown, the longest scoring play in team history. … Wilson is tied for first in the NFL with five kickoff returns of at least 40 yards. … The Bengals lost rookie quarterback Joe Burrow to a season-ending knee injury in the loss to Washington on Nov. 22. … The Bengals have scored on 30 of 35 trips to the red zone (85.7%). … Cincinnati rookie Tee Higgins has 48 catches through 11 games and is on pace to get close to the rookie record of 67 by Cris Collinsworth in 1981. … The Bengals are second in the NFL in fourth-down percentage, converting 15 of 19 attempts (79%). … The Dolphins have won six of their past seven games. With a win they’ll be 8-4, which would be their best 12-game record since 2003. … The Dolphins rank fourth in point differential at plus-79. Their first-half point differential of plus-81 is the NFL’s second best. … The Dolphins rank second in the NFL in points allowed per game, and lead the league in third-down defense at 33%. Their streak of at least one takeaway in 17 consecutive games is the longest in the NFL. … Ryan Fitzpatrick filled in for an injured Tua Tagovailoa at QB last week and improved to 4-3 as the starter. Tagovailoa is 3-1. … Last week WR DeVante Parker became the ninth Dolphins player to top 4,000 yards receiving for his career. He had a season-high 119 yards receiving against the Jets, more than in Tagovailoa’s four starts combined. … Miami PK Jason Sanders’ streak of 10 consecutive field goals made from at least 50 yards is the NFL’s longest. That includes eight this year. … Miami’s final four opponents are a combined 29-15. … Fantasy tip: The Bengals may have a tough time keeping the ball away from Dolphins CB Xavien Howard, who leads the NFL with 19 interceptions since 2017, and with seven this year.

