Dolphins’ 3 top pass-catchers questionable for Patriots

The Associated Press

December 18, 2020, 3:04 PM

MIAMI (AP) — The Miami Dolphins’ top three pass catchers are questionable for Sunday’s game against New England.

DeVante Parker (hamstring), Mike Gesicki (shoulder) and Jakeem Grant (hamstring), who rank 1-2-3 in yards receiving this year, all practiced on a limited basis Friday.

Six other players are also listed as questionable, including linebackers Kyle Van Noy (hip), Jerome Baker (knee) and Elandon Roberts (chest).

