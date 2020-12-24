Cowboys, Eagles meet with playoff fate in Washington’s hands

PHILADELPHIA (4-9-1) at DALLAS (5-9) Sunday, 4:25 p.m. EST, Fox OPENING LINE — Cowboys by 1½ RECORD VS. SPREAD —…

PHILADELPHIA (4-9-1) at DALLAS (5-9)

Sunday, 4:25 p.m. EST, Fox

OPENING LINE — Cowboys by 1½

RECORD VS. SPREAD — Eagles 5-9, Cowboys 4-10

SERIES RECORD — Cowboys lead 66-53

LAST MEETING — Eagles beat Cowboys 24-9, on Nov. 1, at Philadelphia

LAST WEEK — Eagles lost to Cardinals 33-26; Cowboys beat 49ers 41-33

AP PRO32 RANKING — Eagles No. 22, Cowboys No. 24

EAGLES OFFENSE — OVERALL (25), RUSH (10), PASS (27)

EAGLES DEFENSE — OVERALL (20), RUSH (23T), PASS (16)

COWBOYS OFFENSE — OVERALL (18), RUSH (19), PASS (11)

COWBOYS DEFENSE — OVERALL (24), RUSH (32), PASS (8)

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES — The winner stays alive in the playoff race only if Washington loses at home to Carolina. The Washington game kicks off 20 minutes earlier. … The Eagles have won the past two in the series after the Cowboys won the previous four. Philadelphia has the most recent season sweeps in 2018 and 2012. … Eagles QB Jalen Hurts threw for 338 yards and three TDs and ran for 63 yards and one score last week. He became first rookie QB in Super Bowl era with at least three passing TDs and one rushing TD in first career road start. He became the third rookie with 300-plus yards passing, three TDs passing and one TD rushing in a single game since 1970. Fellow rookies Joe Burrow and Justin Herbert also did it. … RB Miles Sanders needs 190 yards rushing to reach 1,000. … TE Zach Ertz has four TDs receiving in his last four games vs. NFC East. … WR Alshon Jeffery had a season-best 63 yards receiving last week and drew two pass interference penalties on Patrick Peterson. … TE Dallas Goedert has three TDs receiving in the past four games vs. Dallas. … DT Fletcher Cox has 3 1/2 sacks and two forced fumbles in his past four games vs. Dallas. … S Marcus Epps had an interception in the end zone last week. The Philadelphia defense forced three turnovers last week. … A loss by the Cowboys will clinch their first losing record in NFC East games since 2011. … Dallas is plus-7 in turnover margin the past two games after being among the NFL’s worst at minus-13 through 12 games. The Cowboys had seven takeaways without a turnover in their first back-to-back wins of the season after forcing just 11 turnovers in the first 12 games. … QB Andy Dalton was 2-0 against Philadelphia in his nine years as Cincinnati’s starter, going 36 of 58 for 459 yards with three touchdowns and no interceptions in those games. … RB Ezekiel Elliott has been battling a calf injury that kept him out last week. It was the first time the two-time rushing champion missed a game because of injury. … RB Tony Pollard had his first career two-TD game with Elliott out against the Niners. He had a career-high six catches and a 132 scrimmage yards, second most in his two seasons. … WR Amari Cooper needs two catches to break his previous career season high of 83. He had just two for 10 yards against San Francisco. … TE Dalton Schultz, who became the starter when Blake Jarwin’s season ended because of a knee injury in the opener, has four scoring catches after entering his third season without any TDs. … LB Leighton Vander Esch isn’t expected to play and might be finished for the season because of a high ankle sprain sustained against the 49ers. … DE DeMarcus Lawrence had a sack, three tackles for loss and a forced fumble in the first Philadelphia meeting. He took the team lead in sacks from Aldon Smith with one last week. Lawrence has 5½. … CB Jourdan Lewis had his fifth career sack against San Francisco. … Fantasy tip: Elliott has already clinched a career season low in 100-yard games. He has one. But he’s hit the century mark four times in seven games against Philadelphia in his five-year career.

