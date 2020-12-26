CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Latest coronavirus test results in DC, Maryland and Virginia | | Loudoun Co. schools discuss future plans
Home » NFL News » Cowboys DT Woods to…

Cowboys DT Woods to miss final 2 games with ankle injury

The Associated Press

December 26, 2020, 3:49 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — The Cowboys placed defensive tackle Antwaun Woods on injured reserve Saturday because of an ankle injury, ending another starter’s season with two games left in an injury-plagued year for Dallas.

Woods had already been ruled out of Sunday’s game against Philadelphia. He was injured in last week’s win over San Francisco. Woods finished the season with one sack and no tackles for loss.

Woods joins five other Dallas starters already out for the season because of injuries. They are quarterback Dak Prescott (ankle), offensive tackles Tyron Smith (neck) and La’el Collins (hip), tight end Blake Jarwin (knee) and defensive tackle Trysten Hill (knee).

Linebacker Leighton Vander Esch is unlikely to play the final two games after spraining an ankle against the 49ers. Gerald McCoy, who figured to start at defensive tackle, was sidelined for the season early in training camp with a torn leg muscle.

Starting safety Xavier Woods has been ruled out against the Eagles because of a rib injury. __

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

NFL News | Sports

In a first, Congress overrides Trump veto of NDAA

TSP funds fall back after uncharacteristic November increase

HUD transforms financial management a year sooner than expected

What defense experts say the Biden White House needs to do for innovation in the military

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up