Cowboys DT Woods to miss final 2 games with ankle injury

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — The Cowboys placed defensive tackle Antwaun Woods on injured reserve Saturday because of an ankle injury, ending another starter’s season with two games left in an injury-plagued year for Dallas.

Woods had already been ruled out of Sunday’s game against Philadelphia. He was injured in last week’s win over San Francisco. Woods finished the season with one sack and no tackles for loss.

Woods joins five other Dallas starters already out for the season because of injuries. They are quarterback Dak Prescott (ankle), offensive tackles Tyron Smith (neck) and La’el Collins (hip), tight end Blake Jarwin (knee) and defensive tackle Trysten Hill (knee).

Linebacker Leighton Vander Esch is unlikely to play the final two games after spraining an ankle against the 49ers. Gerald McCoy, who figured to start at defensive tackle, was sidelined for the season early in training camp with a torn leg muscle.

Starting safety Xavier Woods has been ruled out against the Eagles because of a rib injury.

