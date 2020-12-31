Chiefs aim for club-record 11th straight win vs Chargers

LOS ANGELES CHARGERS (6-9) at KANSAS CITY (14-1) Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET, Fox OPENING LINE — Chiefs by 3 1/2…

LOS ANGELES CHARGERS (6-9) at KANSAS CITY (14-1)

Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET, Fox

OPENING LINE — Chiefs by 3 1/2

RECORD VS. SPREAD — Chargers 7-7, Chiefs 6-7

SERIES RECORD — Chiefs lead 64-56-1

LAST MEETING — Chiefs beat Chargers 23-20, OT, Sept. 20 in Los Angeles

LAST WEEK — Chargers beat Broncos 19-16; Chiefs beat Falcons 17-14

AP PRO32 RANKING — Chargers No. 17, Chiefs No. 1

CHARGERS OFFENSE — OVERALL (8), RUSH (18), PASS (6).

CHARGERS DEFENSE — OVERALL (12), RUSH (21), PASS (9).

CHIEFS OFFENSE — OVERALL (1), RUSH (15), PASS (1).

CHIEFS DEFENSE — OVERALL (16), RUSH (18), PASS (15).

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES — The Chiefs have won three straight and 12 of the past 13 against the Chargers. … Los Angeles has won its past three games. … Chargers QB Justin Herbert has thrown at least two TD passes in five of his six road starts. He has six touchdowns and no interceptions in his past three games against division foes. … Chargers RB Austin Ekeler ran for 93 yards and had 55 yards receiving in their Week 2 loss to the Chiefs. … Chargers WR Keenan Allen is third in the AFC with 100 catches, his third season with at least that many. … Chargers TE Hunter Henry has had at least five catches in each of his last three games against Kansas City. … The Chiefs can match the 2011 Packers for the best record by a Super Bowl champion with a win. They already have set a club record for wins in a season. … The Chiefs have won 10 straight games. One more win would break the franchise record for longest win streak. … Kansas City is 31-4 against the AFC West since the 2015 season. … The Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes likely will sit out even though he needs 260 yards passing to join Drew Brees as the only QBs in NFL history with multiple 5,000-yard passing seasons. … Though he might also not play, Chiefs TE Travis Kelce is second in the league with 1,416 yards receiving. No tight end has ever led the league over an entire season. … Kelce has caught a pass in 111 consecutive games, the second-best streak in franchise history and fifth-longest active streak in the NFL. … Kelce already has the Chiefs record with 105 receptions this season. … Chiefs WR Tyreek Hill needs one TD reception to pass Dwayne Bowe (15) for most in a season in franchise history. … Fantasy tip: If your team is playing for a championship in Week 17, you better hope the Chiefs’ playmakers didn’t help you get there. Most of them will get some — if not all — of the week off with their No. 1 seed and first-round bye secured.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.