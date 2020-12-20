CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Concern over halal status of COVID-19 vaccine | Md. restaurant group fights indoor dining bans | Capitol Hill updates | Latest test results
Home » NFL News » Browns lose RG Hubbard,…

Browns lose RG Hubbard, who was filling in for Teller

The Associated Press

December 20, 2020, 9:29 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — The Cleveland Browns lost right guard Chris Hubbard to a knee injury after he started in place of the injured Wyatt Teller.

Hubbard was hurt on the Browns’ second offensive play Sunday night, a 3-yard catch by Jarvis Landry. He remained down for several moments before being checked on by trainers. He was looked at on the sideline in the medical tent before heading to the locker room.

Hubbard was ruled out by the team for the rest of the game in the second quarter.

Fifth-round pick Nick Harris, who had taken just one snap on offense this season, replaced Hubbard.

Teller had been ruled out of the game earlier in the week with an ankle injury suffered in Cleveland’s loss to Baltimore on Monday night. He had missed three previous games with a calf strain.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

NFL News | Sports

VA healthcare workers feeling pandemic burnout 9 months in

Judge sides with Navy in latest challenge to $7.7 billion NGEN contract

NDAA Trump threatens to veto gives CISA tools to fight ‘hack of the decade'

As GSA administrator, Murphy followed a simple mantra for all decisions: ‘Do what’s right.’

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up