Bengals sign Shurmur to practice squad to add QB depth

The Associated Press

December 17, 2020, 1:40 PM

CINCINNATI (AP) — The Cincinnati Bengals added some needed quarterback depth on Thursday by signing Kyle Shurmur to the practice squad.

Brandon Allen, who had been starting for the Bengals in place of injured rookie quarterback Joe Burrow, hurt his knee in last week’s loss to Dallas. Allen didn’t practice Thursday, with Ryan Finley getting the first-team reps.

Coach Zac Taylor said Allen is day to day, and if he can’t go then Finley will start Monday night’s game against the Pittsburgh Steelers. The current practice team QB, Kevin Hogan, likely would move up into the No. 2 spot.

Shurmur, a Vanderbilt product and son of Denver Broncos offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur, hasn’t played in an NFL game, but spent time with the Kansas City Chiefs last season.

Related Categories:

NFL News | Sports

