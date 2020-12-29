CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Pfizer says vaccine works against variant | US reaches grim milestone | Latest coronavirus test results in DC, Maryland and Virginia
AP Pro32-Power Rankings

The Associated Press

December 29, 2020, 2:33 PM

The Associated Press Pro32 NFL Power Rankings, as voted by a 12-member panel, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Dec. 28, total points based on 32 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 32nd-place vote, and previous ranking:

W L T Pts Prv
1. Kansas City Chiefs (10) 14 1 0 381 1
2. Green Bay Packers (1) 12 3 0 368 3
3. Buffalo Bills (1) 12 3 0 364 2
4. New Orleans Saints 11 4 0 350 4
5. Seattle Seahawks 11 4 0 329 6
6. Pittsburgh Steelers 12 3 0 320 10
7. Baltimore Ravens 10 5 0 308 9
7. Tampa Bay Buccaneers 10 5 0 308 11
9. Tennessee Titans 10 5 0 283 5
10. Indianapolis Colts 10 5 0 272 7
11. Miami Dolphins 10 5 0 268 13
12. Cleveland Browns 10 5 0 255 8
13. Los Angeles Rams 9 6 0 245 12
14. Chicago Bears 8 7 0 225 15
15. Arizona Cardinals 8 7 0 221 14
16. Las Vegas Raiders 7 8 0 185 17
17. Washington Football Team 6 9 0 172 16
17. Los Angeles Chargers 6 9 0 172 20
19. San Francisco 49ers 6 9 0 169 25
20. Dallas Cowboys 6 9 0 166 24
21. Minnesota Vikings 6 9 0 142 18
21. New England Patriots 6 9 0 142 19
23. Carolina Panthers 5 10 0 119 27
24. New York Giants 5 10 0 105 21
25. Denver Broncos 5 10 0 99 22
26. Philadelphia Eagles 4 10 1 80 22
27. Atlanta Falcons 4 11 0 75 29
28. Cincinnati Bengals 4 10 1 66 30
29. Houston Texans 4 11 0 56 28
30. Detroit Lions 5 10 0 46 26
31. New York Jets 2 13 0 33 31
32. Jacksonville Jaguars 1 14 0 12 32

VOTING PANEL

Vic Carucci, Buffalo News/SiriusXM NFL Radio

John Clayton, 710-ESPN Seattle

John Czarnecki, Fox Sports

Tony Dungy, NBC Sports

Bob Glauber, Newsday

Rick Gosselin, Dallas Morning News

Pat Kirwan, CBS Sports

Jeff Legwold, ESPN.com

Alex Marvez, Sirius XM

Jim Miller, SiriusXM

Jenny Vrentas, Monday Morning Quarterback

Charean Williams, Pro Football Talk

