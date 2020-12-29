AP Pro32-Power Rankings

The Associated Press Pro32 NFL Power Rankings, as voted by a 12-member panel, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through…

The Associated Press Pro32 NFL Power Rankings, as voted by a 12-member panel, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Dec. 28, total points based on 32 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 32nd-place vote, and previous ranking:

W L T Pts Prv 1. Kansas City Chiefs (10) 14 1 0 381 1 2. Green Bay Packers (1) 12 3 0 368 3 3. Buffalo Bills (1) 12 3 0 364 2 4. New Orleans Saints 11 4 0 350 4 5. Seattle Seahawks 11 4 0 329 6 6. Pittsburgh Steelers 12 3 0 320 10 7. Baltimore Ravens 10 5 0 308 9 7. Tampa Bay Buccaneers 10 5 0 308 11 9. Tennessee Titans 10 5 0 283 5 10. Indianapolis Colts 10 5 0 272 7 11. Miami Dolphins 10 5 0 268 13 12. Cleveland Browns 10 5 0 255 8 13. Los Angeles Rams 9 6 0 245 12 14. Chicago Bears 8 7 0 225 15 15. Arizona Cardinals 8 7 0 221 14 16. Las Vegas Raiders 7 8 0 185 17 17. Washington Football Team 6 9 0 172 16 17. Los Angeles Chargers 6 9 0 172 20 19. San Francisco 49ers 6 9 0 169 25 20. Dallas Cowboys 6 9 0 166 24 21. Minnesota Vikings 6 9 0 142 18 21. New England Patriots 6 9 0 142 19 23. Carolina Panthers 5 10 0 119 27 24. New York Giants 5 10 0 105 21 25. Denver Broncos 5 10 0 99 22 26. Philadelphia Eagles 4 10 1 80 22 27. Atlanta Falcons 4 11 0 75 29 28. Cincinnati Bengals 4 10 1 66 30 29. Houston Texans 4 11 0 56 28 30. Detroit Lions 5 10 0 46 26 31. New York Jets 2 13 0 33 31 32. Jacksonville Jaguars 1 14 0 12 32

VOTING PANEL

Vic Carucci, Buffalo News/SiriusXM NFL Radio

John Clayton, 710-ESPN Seattle

John Czarnecki, Fox Sports

Tony Dungy, NBC Sports

Bob Glauber, Newsday

Rick Gosselin, Dallas Morning News

Pat Kirwan, CBS Sports

Jeff Legwold, ESPN.com

Alex Marvez, Sirius XM

Jim Miller, SiriusXM

Jenny Vrentas, Monday Morning Quarterback

Charean Williams, Pro Football Talk

