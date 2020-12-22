CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Tips to help teens weather the pandemic | COVID-19 outbreaks at Northern Va. long-term care facilities | Latest coronavirus test results
AP Pro32-Power Rankings

The Associated Press

December 22, 2020, 2:23 PM

The Associated Press Pro32 NFL Power Rankings, as voted by a 12-member panel, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Dec. 21, total points based on 32 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 32nd-place vote, and previous ranking:

W L T Pts Prv
1. Kansas City Chiefs (12) 13 1 0 384 1
2. Buffalo Bills 11 3 0 366 3
3. Green Bay Packers 11 3 0 364 2
4. New Orleans Saints 10 4 0 340 4
5. Tennessee Titans 10 4 0 318 8
6. Seattle Seahawks 10 4 0 314 7
7. Indianapolis Colts 10 4 0 311 8
8. Cleveland Browns 10 4 0 298 10
9. Baltimore Ravens 9 5 0 287 11
10. Pittsburgh Steelers 11 3 0 279 5
11. Tampa Bay Buccaneers 9 5 0 274 12
12. Los Angeles Rams 9 5 0 269 6
13. Miami Dolphins 9 5 0 250 13
14. Arizona Cardinals 8 6 0 229 14
15. Chicago Bears 7 7 0 208 19
16. Washington Football Team 6 8 0 200 15
17. Las Vegas Raiders 7 7 0 195 16
18. Minnesota Vikings 6 8 0 179 17
19. New England Patriots 6 8 0 164 18
20. Los Angeles Chargers 5 9 0 136 26
21. New York Giants 5 9 0 128 20
22. Denver Broncos 5 9 0 122 21
22. Philadelphia Eagles 4 9 1 122 23
24. Dallas Cowboys 5 9 0 108 29
25. San Francisco 49ers 5 9 0 103 22
26. Detroit Lions 5 9 0 90 24
27. Carolina Panthers 4 10 0 77 25
28. Houston Texans 4 10 0 72 28
29. Atlanta Falcons 4 10 0 63 27
30. Cincinnati Bengals 3 10 1 50 30
31. New York Jets 1 13 0 22 32
32. Jacksonville Jaguars 1 13 0 14 31

___

VOTING PANEL

Vic Carucci, Buffalo News/SiriusXM NFL Radio

John Clayton, 710-ESPN Seattle

John Czarnecki, Fox Sports

Tony Dungy, NBC Sports

Bob Glauber, Newsday

Rick Gosselin, Dallas Morning News

Pat Kirwan, CBS Sports

Jeff Legwold, ESPN.com

Alex Marvez, Sirius XM

Jim Miller, SiriusXM

Jenny Vrentas, Monday Morning Quarterback

Charean Williams, Pro Football Talk

___

