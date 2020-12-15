AP Pro32-Power Rankings

The Associated Press Pro32 NFL Power Rankings, as voted by a 12-member panel, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through…

The Associated Press Pro32 NFL Power Rankings, as voted by a 12-member panel, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Dec. 14, total points based on 32 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 32nd-place vote, and previous ranking:

W L T Pts Prv 1. Kansas City Chiefs (12) 12 1 0 384 1 2. Green Bay Packers 10 3 0 369 4 3. Buffalo Bills 10 3 0 361 5 4. New Orleans Saints 10 3 0 341 2 5. Pittsburgh Steelers 11 2 0 334 3 6. Los Angeles Rams 9 4 0 323 6 7. Seattle Seahawks 9 4 0 299 8 8. Indianapolis Colts 9 4 0 297 10 8. Tennessee Titans 9 4 0 297 9 10. Cleveland Browns 9 4 0 274 7 11. Baltimore Ravens 8 5 0 269 13 12. Tampa Bay Buccaneers 8 5 0 266 11 13. Miami Dolphins 8 5 0 240 12 14. Arizona Cardinals 7 6 0 218 15 15. Washington Football Team 6 7 0 210 19 16. Las Vegas Raiders 7 6 0 204 14 17. Minnesota Vikings 6 7 0 195 16 18. New England Patriots 6 7 0 180 17 19. Chicago Bears 6 7 0 153 26 20. New York Giants 5 8 0 152 18 21. Denver Broncos 5 8 0 147 24 22. San Francisco 49ers 5 8 0 135 20 23. Philadelphia Eagles 4 8 1 119 27 24. Detroit Lions 5 8 0 98 25 25. Carolina Panthers 4 9 0 89 22 26. Los Angeles Chargers 4 9 0 86 28 27. Atlanta Falcons 4 9 0 82 23 28. Houston Texans 4 9 0 81 21 29. Dallas Cowboys 4 9 0 61 29 30. Cincinnati Bengals 2 10 1 35 30 31. Jacksonville Jaguars 1 12 0 25 31 32. New York Jets 0 13 0 12 32

___

VOTING PANEL

Vic Carucci, Buffalo News/SiriusXM NFL Radio

John Clayton, 710-ESPN Seattle

John Czarnecki, Fox Sports

Tony Dungy, NBC Sports

Bob Glauber, Newsday

Rick Gosselin, Dallas Morning News

Pat Kirwan, CBS Sports

Jeff Legwold, ESPN.com

Alex Marvez, Sirius XM

Jim Miller, SiriusXM

Jenny Vrentas, Monday Morning Quarterback

Charean Williams, Pro Football Talk

___

