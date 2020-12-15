AP Pro32-Power Rankings

The Associated Press Pro32 NFL Power Rankings, as voted by a 12-member panel, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Dec. 14, total points based on 32 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 32nd-place vote, and previous ranking:
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Kansas City Chiefs (12)
|12
|1
|0
|384
|1
|2. Green Bay Packers
|10
|3
|0
|369
|4
|3. Buffalo Bills
|10
|3
|0
|361
|5
|4. New Orleans Saints
|10
|3
|0
|341
|2
|5. Pittsburgh Steelers
|11
|2
|0
|334
|3
|6. Los Angeles Rams
|9
|4
|0
|323
|6
|7. Seattle Seahawks
|9
|4
|0
|299
|8
|8. Indianapolis Colts
|9
|4
|0
|297
|10
|8. Tennessee Titans
|9
|4
|0
|297
|9
|10. Cleveland Browns
|9
|4
|0
|274
|7
|11. Baltimore Ravens
|8
|5
|0
|269
|13
|12. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|8
|5
|0
|266
|11
|13. Miami Dolphins
|8
|5
|0
|240
|12
|14. Arizona Cardinals
|7
|6
|0
|218
|15
|15. Washington Football Team
|6
|7
|0
|210
|19
|16. Las Vegas Raiders
|7
|6
|0
|204
|14
|17. Minnesota Vikings
|6
|7
|0
|195
|16
|18. New England Patriots
|6
|7
|0
|180
|17
|19. Chicago Bears
|6
|7
|0
|153
|26
|20. New York Giants
|5
|8
|0
|152
|18
|21. Denver Broncos
|5
|8
|0
|147
|24
|22. San Francisco 49ers
|5
|8
|0
|135
|20
|23. Philadelphia Eagles
|4
|8
|1
|119
|27
|24. Detroit Lions
|5
|8
|0
|98
|25
|25. Carolina Panthers
|4
|9
|0
|89
|22
|26. Los Angeles Chargers
|4
|9
|0
|86
|28
|27. Atlanta Falcons
|4
|9
|0
|82
|23
|28. Houston Texans
|4
|9
|0
|81
|21
|29. Dallas Cowboys
|4
|9
|0
|61
|29
|30. Cincinnati Bengals
|2
|10
|1
|35
|30
|31. Jacksonville Jaguars
|1
|12
|0
|25
|31
|32. New York Jets
|0
|13
|0
|12
|32
VOTING PANEL
Vic Carucci, Buffalo News/SiriusXM NFL Radio
John Clayton, 710-ESPN Seattle
John Czarnecki, Fox Sports
Tony Dungy, NBC Sports
Bob Glauber, Newsday
Rick Gosselin, Dallas Morning News
Pat Kirwan, CBS Sports
Jeff Legwold, ESPN.com
Alex Marvez, Sirius XM
Jim Miller, SiriusXM
Jenny Vrentas, Monday Morning Quarterback
Charean Williams, Pro Football Talk
