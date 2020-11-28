CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Fauci's advice | Shorter quarantine time | Who will get vaccine first? | Changes to 'Polar Bear Plunge' | Latest test results
Home » NFL News » With Burrow lost to…

With Burrow lost to injury, Bengals sign Hogan as 3rd QB

The Associated Press

November 28, 2020, 4:17 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

CINCINNATI (AP) — The Cincinnati Bengals added quarterback Kevin Hogan to the practice squad Saturday.

The Bengals needed a third quarterback on the roster after losing rookie Joe Burrow to a season-ending knee injury last week.

Cincinnati is expected to start former practice squad quarterback Brandon Allen or Ryan Finley, who had been Burrow’s backup, on Sunday against the New York Giants. Hogan will be No. 3 — for now.

The 28-year-old Hogan is a fourth-year player who has spent time with Kansas City, Cleveland, Washington and Denver. He has played in eight NFL games, the last in 2017, and completed 59% of his passes for 621 yards, four touchdowns and seven interceptions.

Also Saturday, the Bengals activated receiver Auden Tate and center B.J. Finney from the Reserve/COVID-19 list. Both had been placed on the list Wednesday.

The team also signed cornerback Jalen Davis from the practice squad to the active roster.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

NFL News | Sports

Most agencies still on their own to fill cyber talent gaps, solarium says

Overcoming cultural barriers remains biggest hurdle to enterprise risk management

Big gains for Thrift Savings Plan in November

GSA helping agencies overcome ‘mental barrier’ fielding unattended bots

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up