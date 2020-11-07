CORONAVIRUS NEWS: No states trending in right direction | US allows emergency use of antibody drug | Doctors may be better equipped to handle latest surge
Titans sign punter Ryan Allen, put 3-time Pro Bowler on IR

The Associated Press

November 7, 2020, 5:08 PM

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans signed punter Ryan Allen and placed three-time Pro Bowl punter Brett Kern on injured reserve among a flurry of moves Saturday.

The Titans also placed cornerback Tye Smith on injured reserve with Tucker McCann put on the practice squad-injured reserve Saturday before Tennessee (5-2) plays Chicago (5-3) on Sunday.

Tennessee signed Allen after a workout Saturday after he and other punters went through COVID-19 testing protocols. Cornerback Desmond King, who Tennessee traded for Monday, completed the testing protocols Saturday and joined the roster.

Allen also will replace Kern as the Titans’ holder on extra points and field goals. Allen has played 104 games in the NFL with New England and Atlanta. He held for Titans kicker Stephen Gostkowski when both were with the Patriots during Allen’s tenure between 2013 and 2018.

The Titans also signed cornerback Breon Borders, wide receiver Cameron Batson, running back D’Onta Foreman and defensive lineman Teair Tart from the practice squad to the active roster.

Long snapper Matt Overton and outside linebacker Wyatt Ray were promoted from the practice squad for the game with Chicago. The Titans also released offensive lineman Daniel Munyer and signed punter Trevor Daniel to the practice squad.

