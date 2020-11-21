THANKSGIVING NEWS: Avoid this mistake | Manassas woman serving free meals | 100 recipes | Grocery stores open on Thanksgiving | WTOP Weather
Titans place Clowney on IR, rule Vaccaro out for Sunday

The Associated Press

November 21, 2020, 3:02 PM

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee Titans outside linebacker Jadeveon Clowney has gone on injured reserve as he deals with a knee issue.

The Titans said Friday that Clowney wouldn’t play in Sunday’s game at Baltimore. They placed him on injured reserve Saturday, meaning he must miss at least three games.

The knee injury had caused Clowney to miss a 24-17 victory over the Chicago Bears on Nov. 8, though he returned to action four nights later in a 34-17 loss to the Indianapolis Colts.

Clowney, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2014 draft, hasn’t recorded a sack since signing with the Titans on Sept. 7.

The Titans also announced Saturday that safety Kenny Vaccaro has been ruled out for their Sunday game at Baltimore due to a concussion. The Titans said Friday that left guard Rodger Saffold (ankle), wide receiver Adam Humphries (concussion), cornerback Adoree Jackson (knee), tight end MyCole Pruitt (knee) and defensive lineman Larrell Murchison (ribs) are out for Sunday’s game.

