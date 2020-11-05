Titans hosting Bears with each trying to snap 2-game skids

CHICAGO (5-3) at TENNESSEE (5-2) Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, Fox OPENING LINE – Titans by 6 1/2 RECORD VS. SPREAD…

CHICAGO (5-3) at TENNESSEE (5-2)

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, Fox

OPENING LINE – Titans by 6 1/2

RECORD VS. SPREAD – Bears 5-3; Titans 2-5

SERIES RECORD – Tied 6-6

LAST MEETING – Titans beat Bears 27-21, Nov. 27, 2016 at Chicago

LAST WEEK – Bears lost to Saints 26-23, OT; Titans lost to Bengals 31-20

AP PRO32 RANKING – Bears No. 14, Titans No. 9

BEARS OFFENSE – OVERALL (29), RUSH (31), PASS (22).

BEARS DEFENSE – OVERALL (12), RUSH (16), PASS (14).

TITANS OFFENSE – OVERALL (5), RUSH (4), PASS (18).

TITANS DEFENSE – OVERALL (25), RUSH (22), PASS (27).

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES — Fan capacity has been bumped up to 21% for this game from 15% pushing attendance up to 15,000. … The Bears have lost two straight and trail NFC North-leading Green Bay by a half-game. The Titans also have lost two straight and now are tied with Indianapolis atop the AFC South. … Chicago has been outscored 49-7 in the third quarter this season. … The Bears could be missing four starters on their offensive line, after placing RT Bobby Massie (knee) on injured reserve and RG Germain Ifedi on the Reserve/COVID-19 list on Tuesday. C Cody Whitehair (calf) missed last week’s game, and LG James Daniels (pectoral injury) hasn’t played since Week 5 against Tampa Bay. … LB Khalil Mack has five sacks combined in the last four games and has 6 1/2 this season. It’s his longest active streak since he had sacks in his first four games as a Bear to start the 2018 season. He could match Willie Young, who had sacks in five consecutive games for Chicago in 2015. … WR Javon Wims was suspended two games by the NFL for punching New Orleans S C.J. Gardner-Johnson. … WR Allen Robinson had nine receptions for 147 yards in his most recent game against Tennessee on Dec. 24, 2016, with Jacksonville. He has 38 receptions for 551 yards and three TDs in five career games against the Titans. … Titans QB Ryan Tannehill is one of two in the AFC with 15 or more TD passes and three or fewer interceptions, joining Patrick Mahomes. Tannehill has thrown two or more TD passes in six of seven games this season, and he has 27 TD passes and four rushing TDs with three interceptions in his past 10 home games. … RB Derrick Henry ran for 112 yards and a TD last week. He remains the NFL’s leading rusher with 775 yards and is tied for second with eight rushing TDs. Henry has run for a TD in five straight games. … WR A.J. Brown has a TD catch in four straight games. His 13 TD catches since 2019 are second most among AFC receivers. … WR Corey Davis had a season high with eight catches and 128 yards receiving last week. … LB Jayon Brown led the Titans with a season-high 12 tackles last week. … Fantasy tip: Henry. He has run for 399 yards rushing with four TD runs in his past three games.

