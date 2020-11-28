CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Fauci's advice | Shorter quarantine time | Who will get vaccine first? | Changes to 'Polar Bear Plunge' | Latest test results
Home » NFL News » Titans activate 3-time Pro…

Titans activate 3-time Pro Bowl punter Brett Kern off IR

The Associated Press

November 28, 2020, 2:45 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans have activated three-time Pro Bowl punter Brett Kern and cornerback Tye Smith from injured reserve, and linebacker David Long also is back from the reserve/COVID-19 list.

That will allow Kern to punt Sunday in Indianapolis in a showdown for the top of the AFC South with the Colts (7-3).

The Titans (7-3) also placed cornerback Chris Jackson on the reserve/COVID-19 list among a flurry of moves Saturday.

Tennessee also signed long snapper Matt Overton to the active roster from the practice squad as he prepares to play his fourth straight game. The Titans promoted linebacker Will Compton to the roster from the practice squad with linebacker Tuzar Skipper added as a COVID-19 fill-in, and both will revert to the practice squad following the game.

Compton is expected to replace linebacker Jayon Brown wearing the helmet to communicate with coaches. Brown was placed on injured reserve earlier this week.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFLhttps://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

NFL News | Sports

Most agencies still on their own to fill cyber talent gaps, solarium says

Overcoming cultural barriers remains biggest hurdle to enterprise risk management

Big gains for Thrift Savings Plan in November

GSA helping agencies overcome ‘mental barrier’ fielding unattended bots

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up