The Latest: NFL teams juggling rosters due to virus

The Associated Press

November 22, 2020, 12:55 PM

The Latest on Week 11 in the NFL (all times EST):

12:50 p.m.

From stars such as Cleveland’s Myles Garrett to practice squad players and coaches, many NFL teams are missing manpower because of COVID-19 protocols in Week 11.

About 20 players and coaches are expected to miss Sunday’s first batch of NFL games because they’re on the COVID-19/reserve list. The 24-year-old Garrett is the biggest name: The defensive end leads the NFL with 9 1/2 sacks but won’t be available for the team’s game against Philadelphia on Sunday.

The undefeated Pittsburgh Steelers will be without tight end Vance McDonald and rookie offensive lineman Kevin Dotson for their game against Jacksonville.

The roster juggling isn’t limited to the players on the field. Both Philadelphia and Cincinnati each won’t have three assistant coaches for Sunday’s games.

