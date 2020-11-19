Texans look to improve run defense in visit from Patriots

NEW ENGLAND (4-5) at HOUSTON (2-7) Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, CBS OPENING LINE – Texans by 2 RECORD VS. SPREAD…

NEW ENGLAND (4-5) at HOUSTON (2-7)

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, CBS

OPENING LINE – Texans by 2

RECORD VS. SPREAD – Patriots 4-5; Texans 2-7

SERIES RECORD – Patriots lead 10-2

LAST MEETING – Texans beat Patriots 28-22 on Dec. 1, 2019 in Houston

LAST WEEK – Patriots beat Ravens 23-17; Texans lost to Browns 10-7

AP PRO32 RANKING – Patriots No. 17, Texans No. 28

PATRIOTS OFFENSE – OVERALL (19), RUSH (3), PASS (29).

PATRIOTS DEFENSE – OVERALL (13), RUSH (24), PASS (10).

TEXANS OFFENSE – OVERALL (20), RUSH (31), PASS (8).

TEXANS DEFENSE – OVERALL (29), RUSH (32), PASS (18).

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES — QB Cam Newton is second in the NFL among QBs and third overall with nine rushing TDs. … RB Damien Harris had a career-high 121 yards rushing last week. … RB James White had a career-high 177 yards of offense and two touchdown receptions in his last game against Houston. … WR Jakobi Meyers had 59 yards receiving and threw his first career TD pass last week. … CB J.C. Jackson has an interception in five straight games, the longest active streak in the NFL. He leads the league with six interceptions. … CB Stephon Gilmore, the 2019 NFL Defensive Player of the Year, has an interception in two of his last three games against Houston. Gilmore has missed the past three games with a knee injury and remains questionable to play this week. … Rookie S Kyle Dugger led the Patriots with a career-high 12 tackles last week. … Rookie LB Josh Uche had the first sack of his career against Baltimore. … DE John Simon had five tackles, a sack and defended a pass last week. … Houston QB Deshaun Watson has thrown nine TD passes with no interceptions in his last four games. … RB Duke Johnson ran for a season-high 54 yards last week in his first start of the season with starter David Johnson injured. … WR Brandin Cooks had 65 catches for 1,082 yards and seven TDs for the Patriots in 2017. … WR Randall Cobb had 86 yards receiving in his last game against New England. … TE Pharaoh Brown had his first career touchdown reception last week. … DE J.J. Watt had five tackles, including one for a loss against Cleveland, and DT Corey Liuget had his first sack of the season. … LB Zach Cunningham led the team with 13 tackles last week and ranks third in the NFL with 92 tackles. … LB Whitney Mercilus has a sack in two of his last three home games. … Fantasy tip: WR Will Fuller leads the Texans with 628 yards receiving and has a TD reception in six of his last seven games.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.