Seahawks stadium gets new name: Lumen Field

The Associated Press

November 19, 2020, 5:07 PM

SEATTLE (AP) — The home stadium for the Seattle Seahawks and Seattle Sounders has been renamed Lumen Field.

The Seahawks made the announcement Thursday ahead of their game against the Arizona Cardinals. The stadium was previously named CenturyLink Field but the company rebranded as Lumen Technologies earlier this year.

The naming is still subject to approval by the Washington State Public Stadium Authority, which was expected to happen later Thursday. In-stadium signage is being changed with the hope that rebranding of the facility is completed prior to the start of the 2021 NFL season.

The stadium opened in 2002 as Seahawks Stadium and the current naming rights agreement began in 2004 when the stadium became Qwest Field.

