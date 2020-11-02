ELECTION NEWS: US results | DC results | Md. results | Va. results
Home » NFL News » Seahawks defensive lineman Damontre…

Seahawks defensive lineman Damontre Moore suspended 6 games

The Associated Press

November 2, 2020, 4:10 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

RENTON, Wash. (AP) — Seattle Seahawks defensive lineman Damontre Moore was suspended six games by the NFL on Monday for violation of the league’s policy on performance-enhancing substances.

Moore will be eligible to return to the Seahawks’ roster following their Week 14 game against the New York Jets.

Moore is in the second stint of his career with the Seahawks. He’s appeared in all seven games this season and has eight total tackles, one sack and one fumble recovery. He’s also played significantly on special teams.

Moore had two tackles, including one tackle for loss, in Sunday’s victory over San Francisco.

The loss of Moore in Seattle’s defensive line rotation should be softened by the expected return of Rasheem Green from injury and the addition of Carlos Dunlap, both of which should happen this week.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

NFL News | Sports

FLRA to decertify union representing DOJ immigration judges

CISA headquarters brings DHS consolidated campus into focus

Navy awards contract for next generation of submarines expected to cost $110B

NAVSEA shifting modernization focus from technology to mission outcomes

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up