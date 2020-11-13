Roughly two-thirds of NFL stadiums allowing limited fans

Breakdown of NFL teams allowing fans and those not allowing fans, with average attendance and percentage of capacity for teams allowing fans:
NFL TEAMS ALLOWING FANS
Dallas (25,750, 32%), Jacksonville (15,211, 23%), Tampa Bay (12,554, 19%), Miami (11,653, 18%), Kansas City (13,188, 17%), Houston (12,377, 17%), Tennessee (10,698, 16%), Indianapolis (8,658, 14%), Cleveland (8,682, 13%), Cincinnati (8.562, 13%), Philadelphia(asterisk) (7,500, 11%), Atlanta (7,372, 10%), Denver (5,257, 7%), Carolina (5,200, 7%), Pittsburgh (4,984, 7%), Baltimore (4,345, 6%), Washington (3,000, 4%), Arizona (2,700, 4%), New Orleans (1,499, 2%)
TEAMS NOT ALLOWING FANS, SUBJECT TO CHANGE
Buffalo, Chicago, Detroit, Green Bay, Las Vegas Raiders, Los Angeles Rams, Los Angeles Chargers, New York Giants, New York Jets, San Francisco, Seattle
TEAMS NOT ALLOWING FANS ALL SEASON
Minnesota, New England
(asterisk)-Philadelphia hasn’t announced paid attendance for any game but has said it has been allowing 7,500 to attend since third home game, including media and stadium personnel
