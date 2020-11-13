CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC businesses continue to struggle | How to safely navigate Thanksgiving | Region's latest test results
Home » NFL News » Roughly two-thirds of NFL…

Roughly two-thirds of NFL stadiums allowing limited fans

The Associated Press

November 13, 2020, 5:36 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Breakdown of NFL teams allowing fans and those not allowing fans, with average attendance and percentage of capacity for teams allowing fans:

NFL TEAMS ALLOWING FANS

Dallas (25,750, 32%), Jacksonville (15,211, 23%), Tampa Bay (12,554, 19%), Miami (11,653, 18%), Kansas City (13,188, 17%), Houston (12,377, 17%), Tennessee (10,698, 16%), Indianapolis (8,658, 14%), Cleveland (8,682, 13%), Cincinnati (8.562, 13%), Philadelphia(asterisk) (7,500, 11%), Atlanta (7,372, 10%), Denver (5,257, 7%), Carolina (5,200, 7%), Pittsburgh (4,984, 7%), Baltimore (4,345, 6%), Washington (3,000, 4%), Arizona (2,700, 4%), New Orleans (1,499, 2%)

TEAMS NOT ALLOWING FANS, SUBJECT TO CHANGE

Buffalo, Chicago, Detroit, Green Bay, Las Vegas Raiders, Los Angeles Rams, Los Angeles Chargers, New York Giants, New York Jets, San Francisco, Seattle

TEAMS NOT ALLOWING FANS ALL SEASON

Minnesota, New England

___

(asterisk)-Philadelphia hasn’t announced paid attendance for any game but has said it has been allowing 7,500 to attend since third home game, including media and stadium personnel

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NF

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

NFL News | Sports

CISA cyber exec resigns, another may be fired

USPS offers Congress, Biden administration a shot at long-term postal reform

Senate appropriators make clear support for agencywide shared services, but not governmentwide efforts

Impasse panel rewrites large portions of VA's contract with AFGE

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up