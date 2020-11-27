CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Now is 'vulnerable period,' Dr. Fauci tells WTOP | Some Prince William Co. students return Tuesday | Americans face new restrictions | Latest test results
Home » NFL News » RB Todd Gurley (knee)…

RB Todd Gurley (knee) out for Falcons game vs. Raiders

The Associated Press

November 27, 2020, 4:43 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) — Atlanta Falcons running back Todd Gurley will miss Sunday’s game against the Las Vegas Raiders because of a knee injury.

Gurley was ruled out on the final injury report Friday after failing to practice all week. It’s not clear when he was hurt, but he’s had chronic issues with his left knee.

Gurley had a season-low eight carries for 26 years in last weekend’s loss at New Orleans. He leads the Falcons with 610 yards rushing and nine touchdowns for the season.

Atlanta (3-7) listed receiver Julio Jones (hamstring), defensive end Dante Fowler Jr. (hamstring) and tight end Hayden Hurst (ankle) as questionable to play against the Raiders (6-4).

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

NFL News | Sports

USPS ‘hopeful’ freedom to set higher mail rates will increase revenue

Agencies see success in customer journey maps — now employees are getting their own

Big gains for Thrift Savings Plan in November

DoD deputy CIO Ranks heads back to CIA

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up