Rams CB McGhee suspended 2 games for violating NFL policy

The Associated Press

November 28, 2020, 5:45 PM

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles Rams cornerback Tyrique McGhee has been suspended without pay for two games by the NFL for violating the league’s policy on performance-enhancing substances.

McGhee has been on the Rams’ practice squad all season. He signed with the team during the spring as an undrafted free agent.

He is eligible to return following the Rams’ Week 13 game at Arizona on Dec. 6.

