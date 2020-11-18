CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Nearly a quarter of all US cases were reported in November | More DC-area museums closing tomorrow | Latest coronavirus test results
Home » NFL News » Patriots' Belichick wades into…

Patriots’ Belichick wades into Armenian conflict

The Associated Press

November 18, 2020, 8:07 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick on Wednesday called on the U.S. government to take action against Turkey and Azerbaijan for “unprovoked and violent attacks against Armenians.”

In his media availability, Belichick said: “We’ve seen when humanitarian crisis and things like that, like ethnic cleaning, go unpunished, they just continue to happen. I hope that we can put a stop to that.”

Belichick also wore an Armenian flag pin during his 2015 visit to the White House, reportedly at the urging of Berj Najarian, the team’s director of football/head coach administration, who is of Armenian descent.

Belichick was responding to Acting Defense Secretary Christopher Miller, who sent out a letter to all Defense Department employees this week calling Belichick “incomparable” and calling on them to heed his catchphrase: “Do your job.”

Belichick said he was flattered by the reference and then brought up the Armenian conflict “while we’re on the subject.”

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

NFL News | Sports

CIA cloud program awarded; CISA cyber program under protest

IRS commissioner says IT modernization underfunded, will take longer than envisioned

Federal unions look to turn the page on Trump's executive orders: 'The damage is not permanent'

After pandemic successes, Congress considers legislative updates to federal telework policy

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up