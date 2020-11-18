CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Montgomery Co. hints at stronger limits | What's happening at the Kennedy Center? | Latest coronavirus test results
Panthers say McCaffrey not expected to play against Lions

The Associated Press

November 18, 2020, 1:49 PM

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Panthers said that running back Christian McCaffrey is not expected to play Sunday against the Detroit Lions, a big blow for a Carolina team that is trying to snap a five-game losing streak.

The team announced the news on its website Wednesday.

It will be the second straight game McCaffrey has missed because of a shoulder injury and the eighth game he’s missed overall this season.

The 2019 All-Pro injured his shoulder in Carolina’s Week 9 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs after being tackled late in the fourth quarter.

McCaffrey has been effective when he’s played, averaging 124.7 yards from scrimmage and scoring six touchdowns.

Mike Davis would get the start for McCaffrey. Davis has totaled 675 scrimmage yards and four touchdowns in 2020, but hasn’t been as effective in his past four starts for the Panthers.

Panthers quarterback Teddy Bridgewater had a protective red jersey on at practice Wednesday after injuring his knee on Sunday in Carolina’s 46-23 loss to the Buccaneers and his status for the game remains unclear. Panthers coach Matt Rhule said Monday that he was expecting Bridgewater would practice and play this week against the Lions.

