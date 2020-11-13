CORONAVIRUS NEWS: More Georgetown students to return this spring | Washington announces no fans this weekend | Latest coronavirus test results
Panthers place Weatherly, Bonnafon on season-ending IR

The Associated Press

November 13, 2020, 4:03 PM

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Panthers defensive end Stephen Weatherly and running back Reggie Bonnafon have been placed on injured reserve and will miss the remainder of the season.

Weatherly, who has spent this season as a reserve, injured his finger in Carolina’s 33-31 loss to the Chiefs and underwent surgery on Friday to repair the problem. He had 17 tackles in nine games, but no sacks.

Bonnafon had seen some action at running back early in the season before suffering a high ankle sprain. He was previously on injured reserve and appeared to be ready to return to action, but aggravated the ankle this week in practice. Bonnafon had 12 carries for 69 yards and two catches for 18 yards and a touchdown this season for Carolina (3-6).

In other injury news, the Panthers officially ruled out running back Christian McCaffrey (shoulder) and left tackle Russell Okung (calf) for Sunday’s home game against Tampa Bay. Safety Jeremy Chinn is expected to play Sunday after missing one week with swelling in his knee.

