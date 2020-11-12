Panthers looking to avenge 31-17 Week 2 loss to Brady, Bucs

TAMPA BAY (6-3) at CAROLINA (3-6) Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, Fox OPENING LINE – Buccaneers by 6 RECORD VS. SPREAD…

TAMPA BAY (6-3) at CAROLINA (3-6)

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, Fox

OPENING LINE – Buccaneers by 6

RECORD VS. SPREAD – Buccaneers 4-5; Panthers 5-4

SERIES RECORD – Panthers lead 24-16

LAST MEETING – Buccaneers beat Panthers 31-17 on Sept. 9

LAST WEEK – Buccaneers lost to Saints 38-3; Panthers lost to Chiefs 33-31

AP PRO32 RANKING – Buccaneers No. 9; Panthers No 20

BUCCANEERS OFFENSE – OVERALL (22), RUSH (30), PASS (16).

BUCCANEERS DEFENSE – OVERALL (4), RUSH (1), PASS (14).

PANTHERS OFFENSE – OVERALL (15), RUSH (18), PASS (11).

PANTHERS DEFENSE – OVERALL (17), RUSH (13), PASS (20).

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES — The Buccaneers have won three of the past four meetings in the series between NFC South rivals. …Buccaneers are coming off a 38-3 loss to the Saints, the most lopsided loss of QB Tom Brady’s career. … Brady is facing the Panthers on the road for the first time since Nov. 18, 2013, when he was with New England. The six-time Super Bowl champion is fourth in the NFL with 20 touchdown passes. It’s his league-record 18th season with 20-plus TDs. … Bucs RB Leonard Fournette rushed for 103 yards and two TDs vs. Carolina in Week 2, clinching a 14-point victory with a 46-yard scoring burst with under two minutes remaining. … WR Mike Evans has two 100-yard games this season, including a seven-catch, 104-yard, one TD performance against the Panthers. He has seven TDs, five on the road. … Tampa Bay’s defense is ranked No. 1 against the run, allowing 75.3 yards per game. The Bucs also lead the NFL with 16 takeaways and are second with 29 sacks and 101 quarterback pressures. … The Panthers have lost four straight following a 3-2 start. Panthers QB Teddy Bridgewater has lost four consecutive starts for the first time in his career. … Panthers RB Christian McCaffrey returned from a six-week layoff to score two touchdowns against the Chiefs, but sustained a shoulder injury late in the fourth quarter and will not play against the Bucs. McCaffrey’s injury problems started in the fourth quarter of a Week 2 loss to Bucs as the Panthers were attempting to make a comeback when he suffered a high ankle sprain. … RB Mike Davis will start. Davis is second in the NFL in broken tackles with 24. … The Panthers have attempted three fake punts this season, succeeding on two in the last two weeks. … Carolina was 4 of 4 in scoring touchdowns in the red zone against the Chiefs. They are 8 of 9 in the red zone when McCaffrey is in the game and 10 of 21 when he’s not. … WR Curtis Samuel has four touchdowns in his last three games. … WR Robby Anderson is fourth in the NFL in yards receiving (751) and tied for third in receptions (60). … Panthers hope to get S Jeremy Chinn back this week after he missed last week with a knee injury. Chinn leads all rookies with 66 tackles. … Fantasy tip: Bucs WR Chris Godwin has 29 receptions for 519 yards and two TDs in six career games against Carolina. He’s topped 100 yards the past three meetings.

