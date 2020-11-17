CORONAVIRUS NEWS: US marks COVID-19 milestones | A tour of a DCPS CARE classroom | Latest coronavirus test results
Packers activate WR Allen Lazard from injured reserve

The Associated Press

November 17, 2020, 5:37 PM

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Green Bay Packers wide receiver Allen Lazard has been activated from injured reserve after missing six games.

Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst announced the move Tuesday.

Lazard had the best game of his pro career Sept. 27 when he caught six passes for 146 yards and a touchdown in a 37-30 victory at New Orleans, but he suffered a core injury in that game and hasn’t played since.

The 2018 undrafted free agent from Iowa State has 13 catches for 254 yards and two touchdowns in just three games this season. Lazard had 35 catches for 477 yards and three touchdowns last year.

The Packers (7-2) play at Indianapolis (6-3) on Sunday.

