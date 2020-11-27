CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Now is 'vulnerable period,' Dr. Fauci tells WTOP | Some Prince William Co. students return Tuesday | Americans face new restrictions | Latest test results
Miami’s Tagovailoa questionable for Jets due to sore thumb

The Associated Press

November 27, 2020, 3:35 PM

MIAMI (AP) — Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is questionable for Sunday’s game at the New York Jets because of a sore thumb on his throwing hand.

Tagovailoa hurt his left thumb in practice and was limited for the third day in a row Friday.

“He’s a tough tough kid,” coach Brian Flores said. “He wants to play. We’ll see how it goes.”

Tagovailoa would be replaced by veteran Ryan Fitzpatrick, who came off the bench in the fourth quarter of last week’s loss at Denver when Tagovailoa struggled.

Running back Salvon Ahmed (shoulder) and guard Solomon Kindley (foot) were ruled out. Defensive lineman Christian Wilkins will be back in the lineup after missing two games because he was on the reserve-COVID-19 list.

“The only symptom I got was lack-of-football-itis,” Wilkins said.

