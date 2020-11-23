HOLIDAY SHOPPING NEWS: Trends to watch | Case for Black Friday shopping | Car dealers offering deals | How stores are changing for pandemic
McKinney, Ximines to start practicing with Giants

The Associated Press

November 23, 2020, 1:14 PM

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Second-round draft pick Xavier McKinney and linebacker Oshane Ximines will start practicing with the New York Giants this week.

The Giants, who had a bye this past weekend, announced Monday they are starting the 21-day period to determine whether to take them off injured reserve or keep them on it for the rest of the season.

New York (3-7) also said punter Riley Dixon and long snapper Casey Kreiter were activated off the Reserve/Covid-19 list. They had been placed on it on Wednesday after having close contact with a player who tested positive for the virus.

Kicker Graham Gano, tight end Kaden Smith, rookie tackle Matt Peart and recently signed wide receiver/return specialist Dante Pettis remained on the COVID-19 list.

McKinney, a safety from Alabama, broke his left foot in training camp and has not played in a game this season. Ximines hurt a shoulder against the Rams on Oct. 4.

The Giants are at Cincinnati (2-7-1) on Sunday. The Bengals lost quarterback No. 1 overall draft pick Joe Burrow to a season-ending knee injury on Sunday.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

