ELECTION NEWS: US results | DC results | Md. results | Va. results
Home » NFL News » Lions remove QB Matthew…

Lions remove QB Matthew Stafford from Reserve-COVID-19 list

The Associated Press

November 7, 2020, 4:55 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

ALLEN PARK, Mich. (AP) — Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford was removed from the Reserve/COVID-19 list on Saturday, making him eligible to play at Minnesota.

The Lions also activated defensive end Austin Bryant from the the Reserve/PUP list, put cornerback Darryl Roberts on injured reserve and promoted offensive lineman Marcus Martin from the practice squad.

Detroit (3-4) plays the Vikings (2-5) on Sunday.

Stafford was put on the Reserve/COVID-19 list that was created for players who either test positive or have been in close contact with an infected person. Stafford’s wife, Kelly, said on social media he tested negative all week.

Three months ago, the Lions removed Stafford from the COVID-19 list after saying he received a false positive test result.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

NFL News | Sports

State Dept. tells passport services employees without high-risk conditions to return to work Nov. 16

NAVSEA shifting modernization focus from technology to mission outcomes

CISA headquarters brings DHS consolidated campus into focus

FLRA to decertify union representing DOJ immigration judges

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up