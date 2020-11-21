CORONAVIRUS NEWS: US marks COVID-19 milestones | A tour of a DCPS CARE classroom | Latest coronavirus test results
Home » NFL News » Jags activate Hayden from…

Jags activate Hayden from IR, expect him to play vs Steelers

The Associated Press

November 21, 2020, 5:03 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — The Jacksonville Jaguars activated veteran cornerback D.J. Hayden from injured reserve Saturday and expect him to play significantly against Pittsburgh on Sunday.

They waived safety Doug Middleton to make room on the roster.

Hayden missed the last three games because of a strained hamstring. His return comes days after the Jaguars (1-8) placed rookie cornerback CJ Henderson (groin) on injured reserve. Hayden, Tre Herndon and either Sidney Jones or rookie Chris Claybrooks are expected to start against one of the NFL’s best receiving corps. Jones (Achilles tendon) is questionable for the game.

The Steelers (9-0) are the only team in the NFL with three players — JuJu Smith-Schuster, Diontae Johnson and Chase Claypool — who have at least 30 receptions and 400 yards this season.

Also Saturday, the Jaguars signed tight end Eric Saubert and linebacker Joe Giles-Harris to the active roster from the practice squad. They used standard elevation spots on receiver Terry Godwin and running back Nathan Cottrell.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

NFL News | Sports

After pandemic successes, Congress considers legislative updates to federal telework policy

CIA cloud program awarded; CISA cyber program under protest

Security clearance inventory up slightly due to pandemic, DCSA says

IRS commissioner says IT modernization effort underfunded, will take longer than envisioned

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up