HOLIDAY SHOPPING NEWS: Small Business Saturday | Amazon workers striking worldwide | DC-area shoppers on Black Friday | Virus changes Black Friday this year
Home » NFL News » Injured 49ers CB K'Waun…

Injured 49ers CB K’Waun Williams suspended 2 games

The Associated Press

November 24, 2020, 5:26 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Injured San Francisco 49ers cornerback K’Waun Williams has been suspended two games for violating the league’s policy on performance-enhancing substances.

Williams was already sidelined by a high ankle sprain but now will officially be suspended the next two weeks. He is eligible to return after the Week 13 game against Buffalo.

The Niners also announced Tuesday that they have opened the injured reserve practice windows for running backs Raheem Mostert and Jeff Wilson Jr.

Mostert has been out with a sprained left ankle since Week 6. Wilson went down the following week with a sprained ankle.

San Francisco also signed safety Chris Edwards to a one-year deal, and signed safety Kai Nacua and receiver Shawn Poindexter to the practice squad.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

NFL News | Sports

Some enlisted soldiers can now promote before getting mandated training

State Dept gives thanks to Foreign Service’s 'exceptional' volunteer workforce

As coronavirus cases rise, DoD bases prepare to restrict travel again

Pentagon reports $5B in improper payments to civilian workforce

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up