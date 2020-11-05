High-scoring Seahawks make first trip to Buffalo in 12 years

SEATTLE (6-1) at BUFFALO (6-2) Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, Fox OPENING LINE – Seahawks by 2 RECORD VS. SPREAD –…

SEATTLE (6-1) at BUFFALO (6-2)

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, Fox

OPENING LINE – Seahawks by 2

RECORD VS. SPREAD – Seahawks 5-1; Bills 3-5

SERIES RECORD – Seahawks lead 8-5

LAST MEETING – Seahawks beat Bills, 31-25 on Nov. 7, 2016 at Seattle

LAST WEEK – Seahawks beat 49ers 37-27; Bills beat Patriots 24-21

AP PRO32 RANKING – Seahawks No. 3, Bills No. 8

SEAHAWKS OFFENSE – OVERALL (3), RUSH (12), PASS (3).

SEAHAWKS DEFENSE – OVERALL (32), RUSH (9), PASS (32).

BILLS OFFENSE – OVERALL (13), RUSH (19t), PASS (10).

BILLS DEFENSE – OVERALL (16), RUSH (26), PASS (11).

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES — The Seahawks make their first trip to Buffalo in 12 years after their last visit, a 50-17 win on Dec. 16, 2012, was played north of the border as part of the since discontinued Bills-In-Toronto series. … The Seahawks have won at least seven of the first eight games of a season just once, in 2013, when they were 7-1. They won the NFL title that season. … If the Seahawks score 25 or more this week, they would become the sixth NFL team with at least 25 points in the first eight games of a season. … QB Russell Wilson is 2-0 against Buffalo, in which he is a combined 34 of 49 for 487 yards and three touchdowns, with 102 yards rushing and four scores. Wilson’s three TDs rushing in the 50-17 win in his rookie season still stand as a career high. … Wilson’s 92 wins are tied with Peyton Manning for most in NFL through a quarterback’s first nine seasons, and his 101 career wins (including playoffs) are tied with Tom Brady for most by a QB over the same span. … With 26 TDs passing, Wilson is four short of matching Brady’s record for the most through the first eight games of a season. … WR DK Metcalf had a career-high 12 catches and 161 yards last week against the 49ers. Metcalf has at least 90 yards receiving in six of seven games this season. … DE Carlos Dunlap is expected to make his Seahawks debut after being acquired from Cincinnati. … LB Bobby Wagner was the NFC defensive player of the week after 11 tackles and two sacks last week against San Francisco. … S Jamal Adams is expected to return after missing four games due to a groin injury and non-COVID-19 illness. … The Bills have an opportunity to win at least seven of their first nine games for the ninth time in team history, and first since 1993, when they were 7-2 and went to Super Bowl. … Buffalo’s run of 20 or more first downs in eight straight games ranks third longest in team history, and best since a 10-game streak in 1992. The Bills had a nine-game streak in 1975. … With 2,172 yards passing, QB Josh Allen has already topped his rookie season total of 2,074 in 12 games in 2018. He finished with 3,089 yards passing last year. … With five interceptions and four lost fumbles, Allen is 4-2 when turning over the ball this season, improving his career record in that category to 11-11, including one playoff game. … WR Stefon Diggs has at least six catches in five straight games, matching the team’s longest single-season streak set by Eric Moulds in 2002. … RBs Devin Singletary had 86 yards rushing last week, and rookie Zack Moss added 81 in becoming the NFL’s third tandem to top 80 yards in a single game this season. … DE Jerry Hughes has three sacks in his past two outings, and upped his career total to 49 1/2 to move into fifth on the team list, one ahead of Kyle Williams. … Fantasy tip: Expect the Bills to attempt to defend against Wilson beating them deep, which should open running holes or RB DeeJay Dallas, should starter Chris Carson miss a second consecutive game with a foot injury.

