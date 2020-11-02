ELECTION NEWS: DC voter guide | Md. voter guide | Va. voter guide
Correction: Obit-Herb Adderley story

The Associated Press

November 2, 2020, 12:24 PM

In a story Oct. 30, 2020, about the death of former NFL player Herb Adderley, The Associated Press erroneously reported the number of times he was named an All-Pro. It was five times (1962, 1963, 1965, 1966, 1969), not seven. In addition, the story should have made clear that Adderley led the NFL in interceptions by yards in 1965 and 1969, not by the number of interceptions.

