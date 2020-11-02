In a story Oct. 30, 2020, about the death of former NFL player Herb Adderley, The Associated Press erroneously reported…

In a story Oct. 30, 2020, about the death of former NFL player Herb Adderley, The Associated Press erroneously reported the number of times he was named an All-Pro. It was five times (1962, 1963, 1965, 1966, 1969), not seven. In addition, the story should have made clear that Adderley led the NFL in interceptions by yards in 1965 and 1969, not by the number of interceptions.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.