HOLIDAY SHOPPING NEWS: Black Friday sets online shopping record | Holiday trends to watch | 2020 holiday shipping guide | Small Business Saturday buzz
Home » NFL News » Golladay, Amendola out again…

Golladay, Amendola out again for Lions; Swift questionable

The Associated Press

November 25, 2020, 11:05 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

DETROIT (AP) — Lions receivers Kenny Golladay and Danny Amendola have been ruled out for Thursday’s game against Houston.

Golladay and Amendola missed last weekend’s loss at Carolina with hip injuries. Running back D’Andre Swift also missed that game because of a concussion. He’s questionable for Thursday.

Rookie cornerback Jeff Okudah (shoulder) is also out for the Lions, along with defensive end Austin Bryant (thigh), cornerback Mike Ford (concussion) and defensive lineman Da’Shawn Hand (groin).

The Lions also put tackle Halapoulivaati Vaitai on injured reserve, activated wide receiver Mohamed Sanu from the practice squad and elevated defensive tackle Albert Huggins and defensive back Dee Virgin from the practice squad to the active/inactive list. Vaitai has dealt with a foot injury recently.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

NFL News | Sports

Some enlisted soldiers can now promote before getting mandated training

Air Force ready to begin deploying portions of ABMS next year

Pentagon reports $5B in improper payments to civilian workforce

As coronavirus cases rise, DoD bases prepare to restrict travel again

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up