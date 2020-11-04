ELECTION NEWS: US results | DC results | Md. results | Va. results
Giants acquire WR Pettis on waivers from San Francisco 49ers

The Associated Press

November 4, 2020, 6:30 PM

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — The New York Giants have acquired wide receiver Dante Pettis on waivers from the San Francisco 49ers.

The Giants announced the move late Wednesday, a day after Pettis was released by the Niners.

Pettis will be in the six-day COVID-19 protocol so he will not count on the roster. He will be eligible to play when the Giants host the Philadelphia Eagles on Nov. 15.

Pettis played in 28 games with 12 starts in three seasons with the 49ers. His career totals are 38 receptions for 576 yards and seven touchdowns. He played in five games this season and did not have a catch.

Pettis was a second-round draft choice in 2018 after playing at the University of Washington.

