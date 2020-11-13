CORONAVIRUS NEWS: More Georgetown students to return this spring | Washington announces no fans this weekend | Latest coronavirus test results
Home » NFL News » Former Ohio State and…

Former Ohio State and NFL assistant George Hill dies at 87

The Associated Press

November 13, 2020, 12:11 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

MIAMI (AP) — George Hill, an assistant coach for Woody Hayes, Don Shula and Jimmy Johnson, has died at age 87.

The Miami Dolphins confirmed Hill’s death this week. He was their defensive coordinator under Johnson from 1996-99, and had earlier been their linebackers coach under Shula.

Hill, an Ohio native, was the Ohio State defensive coordinator under Hayes for eight years in the 1970s. He also worked for the Philadelphia Eagles and Indianapolis Colts before joining the Dolphins.

Hill lived in Lake Placid, Florida, and a celebration of his life is planned there Thursday.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

NFL News | Sports

Deadline to send data to federal cyber dashboard coming in 2021

Military retirees, survivors will see 1.3% increase in COLA for 2021

CISA cyber exec resigns, another may be fired

DeJoy asks Congress, Biden administration to fix ‘unsustainable business model’

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up