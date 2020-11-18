CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Montgomery Co. officials react to new Md. restrictions | GMU offering free psych sessions to essential workers | Latest coronavirus test results
Ex-Dolphins safety Reshad Jones arrested on firearm charge

The Associated Press

November 18, 2020, 12:59 PM

DAVIE, Fla. (AP) — Former Miami Dolphins Pro Bowl safety Reshad Jones was arrested early Wednesday on a charge of carrying a concealed firearm.

According to a police report, Jones was walking in a gas station parking lot at 4:15 a.m. with a loaded handgun protruding from his pants pocket, and said he had never had a concealed weapons permit. Jones was difficult with officers and appeared to be under the influence of an unknown substance, the report said.

Jones, 32, played for the Dolphins from 2010-19 and twice made the Pro Bowl. He was released March 18 and has been out of the NFL since.

