CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Md. reduces restaurant, bar capacity | Montgomery Co. OKs restrictions | Some Loudoun students returning next month | Latest results across the region
Home » NFL News » Dolphins WR Williams goes…

Dolphins WR Williams goes on IR; assistants still sidelined

The Associated Press

November 11, 2020, 5:09 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

MIAMI (AP) — Miami Dolphins receiver Preston Williams went on injured reserve Wednesday with a foot injury, meaning he’ll be sidelined for three games and perhaps longer.

Coach Brian Flores declined to say whether Williams is expected to return this season, but said the injury is more serious than first thought, and additional tests were planned.

Flores also said the Dolphins remain in the NFL’s intensive protocol for COVID-19, and they were without “a few” assistant coaches during Wednesday’s practice, which was limited to a walk-through. Five assistants missed Sunday’s win at Arizona, and at least one tested positive for the coronavirus.

Williams, who was hurt in the game, has 18 catches for 288 yards and a team-high four TD receptions. His injury could mean more playing time for Jakeem Grant, Malcolm Perry and Lynn Bowden Jr.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

NFL News | Sports

Meet the agency transition teams for President-Elect Biden

Good public servants come in all political stripes

Army builds retention prediction model using machine learning

Senate appropriators propose federal pay freeze for civilian employees in 2021

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up