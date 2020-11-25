HOLIDAY SHOPPING NEWS: Black Friday sets online shopping record | Holiday trends to watch | 2020 holiday shipping guide | Small Business Saturday buzz
Dolphins’ Tagovailoa limited in practice with thumb injury

The Associated Press

November 25, 2020, 4:41 PM

MIAMI (AP) — Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was limited in practice Wednesday with a previously undisclosed injury to the thumb on his throwing hand.

Tagovailoa was sacked six times before being pulled in the fourth quarter of the Dolphins’ loss Sunday at Denver.

After the game, coach Brian Flores said Tagovailoa was healthy, and said the switch to veteran Ryan Fitzpatrick was made in an attempt to give the offense a spark. Flores also said Tagovailoa remained his starting quarterback.

Running back Salvon Ahmed (shoulder) and guard Solomon Kindley (foot) sat out practice. Defensive lineman Christian Wilkins practiced and was activated from the reserve-COVID-19 list after missing two games.

Miami (6-4) plays Sunday at the New York Jets (0-10).

