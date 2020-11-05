Dolphins RB Myles Gaskin placed on IR with knee injury

MIAMI (AP) — Miami Dolphins running back Myles Gaskin went on injured reserve Thursday, meaning he will miss at least…

MIAMI (AP) — Miami Dolphins running back Myles Gaskin went on injured reserve Thursday, meaning he will miss at least three games with a knee injury.

Backup Matt Breida is nursing a hamstring injury, which could mean more playing time Sunday at Arizona for Jordan Howard.

Gaskin has been the Dolphins’ best backfield threat with 387 yards rushing and 198 receiving.

